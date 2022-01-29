Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

OKTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Okta in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Okta from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Okta from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $278.32.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $184.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.37 and a beta of 1.01. Okta has a one year low of $171.86 and a one year high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.33 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Okta will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $212,955.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $4,043,348.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,004 shares of company stock valued at $9,782,011. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 52.1% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 5.7% during the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 13.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 154,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,624,000 after acquiring an additional 17,682 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 20.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,164,000 after acquiring an additional 33,306 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,380,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

