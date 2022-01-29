Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Short Interest Update

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,200 shares, a growth of 195.6% from the December 31st total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of JBS stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.79. JBS has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $14.75. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.08.

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. JBS had a return on equity of 39.21% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.3464 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 8.83%. JBS’s payout ratio is currently 39.18%.

Separately, Bradesco Corretora downgraded JBS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

JBS Company Profile

JBS SA engages in the processing of beef, pork, lamb, chicken, and also produces value added and convenience food products. It operates through the following business segments: JBS Brazil, Seara, USA Beef, USA Pork, and Pilgrim’s Pride. The JBS Brazil segment includes all the operating activities from Company and its subsidiaries, mainly represented by slaughter facilities, cold storage and meat processing, fat, and feed and production of beef by-products such as leather, collagen and others products produced in Brazil.

