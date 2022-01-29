BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 104,279 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 177.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,279 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Chemed were worth $75,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Chemed by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

CHE stock opened at $463.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $496.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $477.92. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $403.00 and a fifty-two week high of $539.87. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.49.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.57. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $538.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

In other Chemed news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total transaction of $266,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.13, for a total value of $978,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,800 shares of company stock worth $5,808,045. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.