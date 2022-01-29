Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 43.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,529,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464,483 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.34% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $57,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9,490.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $55.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $39.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.44. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.02.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.30 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 51.28% and a return on equity of 10.38%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

