BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,035,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $44,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 39,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $54.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $304.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.46.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.43%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Erste Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

