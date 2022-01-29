Barington Capital Group L.P. Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Barington Capital Group L.P. trimmed its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Encompass Health comprises 1.9% of Barington Capital Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Barington Capital Group L.P.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 65.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 10,540 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 8.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 14.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Encompass Health by 107,325.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 21,465 shares during the period. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in Encompass Health by 14.9% in the second quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 108,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,448,000 after purchasing an additional 14,024 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

EHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet cut Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

NYSE:EHC opened at $62.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.54. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.