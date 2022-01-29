Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 297,532 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $37,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 123,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 11.7% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $342,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 11.7% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.5% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $342.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $216.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $241.73 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $373.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.31.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. Accenture’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.76.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,906 shares of company stock worth $8,433,681. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

