Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Holdings Raised by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 55.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,340 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,050 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the third quarter worth about $1,618,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the second quarter worth about $645,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 4.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 623.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,083 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 37,130 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $74,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 1,500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,230 shares of company stock worth $264,226. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $45.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 4.34.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $461.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTDR. Capital One Financial lowered Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

