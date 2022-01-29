IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Position Increased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,066 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 20.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IPGP. DA Davidson raised their price target on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.33.

In related news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total value of $86,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 32.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $144.34 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $138.85 and a 12 month high of $257.90. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.49.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $379.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

