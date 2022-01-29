Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,182,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $822,135,000 after acquiring an additional 230,545 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,998,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $547,093,000 after purchasing an additional 104,882 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,494,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $260,537,000 after purchasing an additional 252,388 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,359,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $238,586,000 after buying an additional 197,654 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 8.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $198,887,000 after acquiring an additional 254,873 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $55.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.46. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $52.30 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $951.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.74 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.89.

In related news, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $6,789,941.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 166,401 shares of company stock valued at $10,183,758. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.