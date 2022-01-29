Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,940 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $76,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,549 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,243 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $492.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $218.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $571.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $533.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $485.21.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $606.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.75.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 925 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.