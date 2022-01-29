Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

TSLA opened at $846.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $849.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.90, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,033.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $890.01.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their price target on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $941.56.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.66, for a total value of $28,541,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total value of $1,283,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,269,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,295,447. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tesla stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

