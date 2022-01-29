Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on February 23rd

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th.

Kearny Financial has raised its dividend payment by 150.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Kearny Financial has a payout ratio of 46.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

KRNY opened at $13.05 on Friday. Kearny Financial has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $13.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average of $12.83. The firm has a market cap of $979.40 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 27.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Kearny Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $27,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Regan sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,150 shares of company stock worth $295,710 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRNY. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,026 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 46,152 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Kearny Financial by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,981 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after buying an additional 20,143 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Kearny Financial by 235.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 12,923 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Kearny Financial by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,761 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. 63.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.