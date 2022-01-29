Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL) Increases Dividend to GBX 24.25 Per Share

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL) declared a dividend on Friday, January 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 24.25 ($0.33) per share on Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $10.95. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust stock opened at GBX 1,432 ($19.32) on Friday. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 1,174 ($15.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,622.80 ($21.89). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,445.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,505.96.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

