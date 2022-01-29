ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Releases Earnings Results

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $561.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $603.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $623.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $111.65 billion, a PE ratio of 514.75, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOW. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. FBN Securities lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $694.07.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total transaction of $8,660,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 19,655 shares of company stock worth $11,696,731. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ServiceNow stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.67% of ServiceNow worth $3,999,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

