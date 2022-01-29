Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$0.26-0.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1.100-1.200 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $33.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $36.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.44 and its 200-day moving average is $30.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.73, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.21.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $173,815.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $176,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,457. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Juniper Networks stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,176,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 487,563 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.67% of Juniper Networks worth $59,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

