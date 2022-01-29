1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.90-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of +7-9% yr/yr to $2.27-2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.36 billion.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $61.00 to $20.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $47.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $16.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.14. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $38.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.40.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.36 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, insider Steven A. Lightman sold 12,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $429,549.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dinesh Popat sold 981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $33,932.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 27.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 288.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 8.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 8.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1,765.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,952,000 after purchasing an additional 681,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

