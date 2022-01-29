Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 60.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

EDF opened at $6.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average is $7.48. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $9.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. HSBC lowered Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

In other news, EVP James E. Craige acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $52,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Craige acquired 40,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $241,001.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDF. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $222,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $266,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 5.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 11,713 shares during the last quarter.

About Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

