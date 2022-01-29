Analysts Set Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Price Target at $9.50

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.

NEXXY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nexi in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Nexi from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Nexi from €20.60 ($23.41) to €18.00 ($20.45) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

OTCMKTS NEXXY opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. Nexi has a 52-week low of $13.96 and a 52-week high of $23.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.29.

Nexi SpA provides payment technology solutions which enable banks, merchants, and consumers to make and receive digital payments. It operates through the following business units: Merchant Services and Solutions; Digital Payments and Cards; Digital Banking Services; and Other Services. The Merchant Services and Solutions unit supplies merchants with the necessary infrastructure to enable digital payment acceptance and execute card payments on behalf of the merchant.

