Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Hanmi Financial has decreased its dividend by 43.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Hanmi Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 33.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hanmi Financial to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.

NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $26.60 on Friday. Hanmi Financial has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $808.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.31.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.49. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 31.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hanmi Financial will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading increased their price objective on Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,610 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 138.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 19,142 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 33.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 10.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

