RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Receives $232.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $232.20.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $172.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.04. RBC Bearings has a one year low of $160.51 and a one year high of $250.52. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.08 and a beta of 1.36.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that RBC Bearings will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 0.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 2.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.3% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

