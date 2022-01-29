Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $154.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.84. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $113.29 and a 1 year high of $171.21. The company has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.56%.

AJG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.48.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

