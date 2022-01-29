Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.74-2.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.31-1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.Gibraltar Industries also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.50-0.54 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $53.71 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $51.48 and a fifty-two week high of $100.71. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.26). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gibraltar Industries news, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $222,021.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda Kristine Myers bought 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.72 per share, for a total transaction of $40,131.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gibraltar Industries stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 104.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,282 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,209 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.63% of Gibraltar Industries worth $15,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

