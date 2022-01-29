Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Plans $0.28 Dividend

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI) declared a dividend on Saturday, January 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th.

Shares of Eagle Financial Services stock opened at $34.86 on Friday. Eagle Financial Services has a one year low of $28.60 and a one year high of $41.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.23 and its 200 day moving average is $34.67. The stock has a market cap of $120.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.71.

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $13.28 million for the quarter.

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services, demand, savings and time deposits and consumer, mortgage and commercial loans. It offers telephone banking, internet banking, and mobile banking to its customers.

