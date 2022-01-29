Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Receives $18.42 Average Target Price from Analysts

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.42.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABST. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Absolute Software from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Absolute Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,958,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,722,000 after buying an additional 93,885 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,846,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,100,000 after buying an additional 50,513 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,472,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,494,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,296,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after buying an additional 565,894 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Absolute Software by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,143,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,570,000 after purchasing an additional 267,500 shares during the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABST opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.77. Absolute Software has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $21.20. The company has a market cap of $387.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $43.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Absolute Software will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.0642 dividend. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -199.98%.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

