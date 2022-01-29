DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Receives $210.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $212.38.

DNBBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on DNB Bank ASA from 195.00 to 205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from 230.00 to 250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Danske upgraded DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on DNB Bank ASA from 186.00 to 181.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNBBY opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.67. DNB Bank ASA has a 1-year low of $18.78 and a 1-year high of $25.91. The company has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.44.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

