DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Receives $210.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $212.38.

DNBBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on DNB Bank ASA from 195.00 to 205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from 230.00 to 250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Danske upgraded DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on DNB Bank ASA from 186.00 to 181.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNBBY opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.67. DNB Bank ASA has a 1-year low of $18.78 and a 1-year high of $25.91. The company has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.44.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

