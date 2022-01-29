Brokerages Set IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) PT at C$58.86

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$56.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IGM shares. TD Securities upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on IGM Financial to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. ATB Capital reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of IGM Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of IGM Financial stock opened at C$42.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.48. The firm has a market cap of C$10.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$46.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$46.41. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$33.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.68.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$890.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$882.00 million. Analysts anticipate that IGM Financial will post 4.4400005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is 57.25%.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

