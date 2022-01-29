Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Short Interest Down 99.2% in January

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the December 31st total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KOTMY opened at $47.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.77. Koito Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $77.40.
About Koito Manufacturing
