Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Short Interest Down 99.2% in January

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the December 31st total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KOTMY opened at $47.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.77. Koito Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $77.40.

About Koito Manufacturing

Koito Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automotive lighting equipment, aircraft parts, and electrical equipment. Its products include automotive lighting and accessories such as light-emitting diode (LED), discharge, and halogen headlamps, fog lamps, side turn signal lamps, and LED rear combination lamps; aircraft lighting and equipment that includes interior and exterior lights, caution warning panels, electrical equipment, and hydraulic equipment; and ship lights and special products including LED marine lamps and destination indicators.

