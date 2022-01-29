Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 705,484 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 6,286,876 shares.The stock last traded at $11.80 and had previously closed at $11.76.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMCR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.14.

The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average is $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $1,044,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,775,786.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 237,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,314. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Amcor during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amcor during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Amcor during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Amcor by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. 38.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

