Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) Short Interest Down 98.7% in January

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the December 31st total of 128,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ FWAC opened at $9.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.89. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.75.

Get Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 0.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 352,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 47,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 1,335.6% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth $498,000. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.