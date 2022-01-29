BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st.

BCB Bancorp has increased its dividend by 7.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. BCB Bancorp has a payout ratio of 36.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BCB Bancorp to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCBP opened at $16.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BCB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $16.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average of $15.09. The stock has a market cap of $288.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.64.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $27.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.70 million. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Equities research analysts expect that BCB Bancorp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Hogan purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $30,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $84,000. 15.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 176.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 30,520 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 18,331 shares in the last quarter. 32.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

