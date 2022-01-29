West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Issues Earnings Results

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 40.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

West Bancorporation stock opened at $29.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day moving average of $30.59. West Bancorporation has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $489.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Donovan bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.61 per share, for a total transaction of $32,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 3,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $112,694.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,349 shares of company stock valued at $206,668. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in West Bancorporation by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in West Bancorporation by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in West Bancorporation by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in West Bancorporation by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in West Bancorporation by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. 39.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut West Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

