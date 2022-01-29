Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,811 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Akerna were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KERN. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akerna during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Akerna during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Akerna during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Akerna by 28.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Akerna by 22.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Akerna alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KERN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Akerna in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Akerna from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Akerna from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akerna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.95.

NASDAQ KERN opened at $1.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Akerna Corp. has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $10.44. The firm has a market cap of $39.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.44.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Akerna had a negative net margin of 143.97% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Akerna Corp. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew Ryan Kane purchased 100,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akerna Company Profile

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Akerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.