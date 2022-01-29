Scotia Capital Inc. Makes New $205,000 Investment in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

BYD opened at $58.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.53 and its 200 day moving average is $61.46. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $44.59 and a 12-month high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $843.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.74 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.14.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,013,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

