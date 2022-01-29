Scotia Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 3,237 Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BYD. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 4,648.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,209,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,370,000 after buying an additional 1,183,990 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 48.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,085,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,745,000 after buying an additional 352,181 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,537,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 298.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 352,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,313,000 after buying an additional 264,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 19.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,299,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,226,000 after buying an additional 212,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BYD. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.14.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,013,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $58.88 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $44.59 and a twelve month high of $71.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The firm had revenue of $843.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

