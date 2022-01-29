Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,024 Shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 312,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $295,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 47,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 18,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KVSA opened at $9.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $10.97.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

