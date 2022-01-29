iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,827 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 68.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 166.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

EXI opened at $114.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.55. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a one year low of $103.34 and a one year high of $125.74.

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

