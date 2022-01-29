Scotia Capital Inc. Makes New $262,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHM. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000.

SCHM opened at $72.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.78. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $68.31 and a 1-year high of $83.73.

