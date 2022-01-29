Scotia Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 24,121 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 27,252 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 119,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,608,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 141,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,456,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

SKM opened at $25.94 on Friday. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $50.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.3867 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s dividend payout ratio is 10.90%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM).

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.