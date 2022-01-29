Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,421 Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 25.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $72.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.78. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $68.31 and a twelve month high of $83.73.

