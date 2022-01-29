PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) by 39.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in PCB Bancorp were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 325,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 125,279 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in PCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,630,000. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 186,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 166,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 40,757 shares during the last quarter. 37.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCB Bancorp stock opened at $22.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average is $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. PCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $24.94. The company has a market cap of $327.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.85.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 35.89% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $24.93 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PCB Bancorp will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PCB Bancorp news, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 2,800 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 24,819 shares of company stock worth $552,330. Insiders own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PCB Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

PCB Bancorp Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

