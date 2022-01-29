JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.67

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.67 and last traded at $22.74, with a volume of 10526 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.81.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $2,690,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 13,596 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $367,907.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,346 shares of company stock worth $3,531,551 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter valued at $704,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

