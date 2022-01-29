Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $64.50

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$64.50 and last traded at C$63.69, with a volume of 479463 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$61.43.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DOL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Dollarama from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$61.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Desjardins raised Dollarama to a “buy” rating and set a C$72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$66.60.

The stock has a market cap of C$19.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$60.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$58.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.11 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollarama Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is presently 9.84%.

In other Dollarama news, Director Joshua Bekenstein sold 2,284 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.99, for a total value of C$146,150.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,581,552.12. Also, Director Nicholas George Nomicos sold 6,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.54, for a total value of C$351,241.80.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

