Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $57.71

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $57.71 and last traded at $57.97, with a volume of 6366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.60.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.61 and its 200 day moving average is $82.12. The stock has a market cap of $964.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.87) by $0.08. Equities research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -14.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $417,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,757,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 382.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

