Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Receives $440.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $440.50.

CTAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $386.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $422.44 and a 200 day moving average of $410.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.48. Cintas has a 12-month low of $317.46 and a 12-month high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cintas will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1,574.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 400,699 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 119.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 721,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,406,000 after purchasing an additional 392,143 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth about $102,399,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter worth about $88,494,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter worth about $64,966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

