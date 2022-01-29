Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.96

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.96 and last traded at $15.03, with a volume of 9361 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.17.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $79.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAS. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile (NASDAQ:IAS)

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

