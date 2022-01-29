Diageo plc Announces Dividend of GBX 29.36 (LON:DGE)

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 29.36 ($0.40) per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of DGE opened at GBX 3,697.50 ($49.89) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,887.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,679.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10. Diageo has a 12 month low of GBX 2,805.28 ($37.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,110 ($55.45). The company has a market cap of £86.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,665 ($49.45) per share, with a total value of £916,250 ($1,236,171.07). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 25,643 shares of company stock worth $94,103,436.

DGE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($58.69) target price on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($52.62) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 4,000 ($53.97) price target on Diageo in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,500 ($60.71) price target on Diageo in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,800 ($64.76) price target on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,103.57 ($55.36).

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

