VOC Energy Trust (VOC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 31st

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

VOC Energy Trust has decreased its dividend by 28.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NYSE VOC opened at $5.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.24 million, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.92. VOC Energy Trust has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.70.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a net margin of 92.90% and a return on equity of 37.94%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VOC Energy Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) by 134.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of VOC Energy Trust worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of VOC Energy Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

