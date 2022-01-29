Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.
Shares of IBCP opened at $24.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $517.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.07. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $18.29 and a 52-week high of $26.00.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 27.45%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
Independent Bank Company Profile
Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.
Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?
Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.