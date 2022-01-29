Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

Shares of IBCP opened at $24.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $517.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.07. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $18.29 and a 52-week high of $26.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBCP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 78,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

