Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Sets New 1-Year Low at $139.74

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $139.74 and last traded at $140.97, with a volume of 10754 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $145.93.

OLED has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.04.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.12). Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 35.03%. The company had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 19.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 0.6% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 9,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 4.7% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 3.5% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 4.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 7.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLED)

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

